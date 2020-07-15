Juan Berumen, 93, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born, June 17, 1927, in García de la Cadena, Zacatecas, to the late Indalecio and Eloisa Berumen. Juan Berumen was also preceded in death by his brothers, Eulalio Berumen, Concepción Berumen, Jesus Berumen, and Eliseo Berumen; grandchildren, Jesus Manuel Paz, Andrés Berumen, and Jennifer Berumen.

Juan Berumen was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway. He devoted his life to his family; he was hardworking, selfless, forgiving, and a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed reading the bible, praying, and gardening. Juan Berumen was loved very much by his friends and family, who will dearly miss his loving heart and listening to his life stories. Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; wife of 57 years, Carolina Berumen; daughters, Maria Paz (Juan Paz), Esmeralda Castro (Jose M. Castro), and Alma Gomez (David Gomez); sons, Juan A. Berumen, Saul Berumen, and Noe Berumen (Yolanda Berumen); 25 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway with entombment at St. Joseph Mausoleum.

