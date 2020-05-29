Judy was one of the sweetest people I Have ever known. She will be missed.
Judy Carroll "Honey" Greer, 70, of Conway, AR, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 27, 2020. A celebration service in her honor will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, May 30, at Conway's First Baptist Church. Due to virus conditions, social distancing and facemasks will be utilized. The family will be available after the service. Viewing is available at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 29, 2020.