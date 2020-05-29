Judy Carroll "Honey" Greer
Judy Carroll "Honey" Greer, 70, of Conway, AR, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 27, 2020. A celebration service in her honor will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, May 30, at Conway's First Baptist Church. Due to virus conditions, social distancing and facemasks will be utilized. The family will be available after the service. Viewing is available at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Service
02:00 PM
Conway's First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
Judy was one of the sweetest people I Have ever known. She will be missed.
Melanie Conner
Friend
