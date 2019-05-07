Service Information Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 115 S Broadview St Greenbrier , AR 72058 (501)-679-2575 Send Flowers Obituary

Julia Ann Bonds, 75, went to be with the Lord on January 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with dementia.



Julia Ann (Judy) was born on March 16, 1943, to L.B. (Curly) Dawson and Mildred Dawson. Judy was raised in Bee Branch, Arkansas, where she, her brothers, and sister enjoyed a life filled with music and lots of love.



As a young adult, Judy, as well as her brother Louis and sister Mary, were all diagnosed with RP, a hereditary disease that would eventually cause complete blindness and hearing loss.



Her faith in the Lord and her positive attitude never let that prognosis hinder her from living a full life.



She married Corbet Bonds in 1973. She and Corbet shared a mutual love of music and travel during their 45 years of marriage, they traveled to 49 states and played in several bands. Judy was a proficient bass and piano player.



She is predeceased by her parents and grandson Sean. Those left to cherish her memory, are her husband Corbet Bonds, children Tonya and Del Plymale and Greg Ward, step children, Johnny Bonds, Steve Bonds, Chuck Bonds and Gayla Landreth, grandchildren Heather Hoover, Tara and Courtney Mallett, Jake Ward, Jonah Ward, Jessica Bonds, Jenny Bonds, Kendall Davis, and Parker Landreth and 9 great grandchildren. Brothers and sister, Louis (Judy) Dawson, Mary (Darrell) Odom, James (Lana) Dawson.



Visitation will be Monday, January 7 from 5-7 at Greenbrier Roller McNutt. Funeral services will be held at Southside Baptist Church in Damascus, AR, on Tuesday, January 8 at 1pm. Services will be officiated by Pastor Steve Stephens. Pallbearers are Tim Odom, Coutney Mallett, Keegan Wiley, Chuck Bonds, Terry Hurst, Myles Fulmer.

