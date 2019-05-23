Julian Antonio Flores, 56, of Conway passed away May 20, 2019. He was born February 19, 1963 in La Paz, El Salvador to the late Rogelio Reyes and Nicolasa Flores. Julian was a Pastor at Iglesia Apostolic Centro Nuevo Vida. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Adam Flores.
Julian is survived by his wife, Leslie Davenport-Flores, three children, Doris Carolina, Glenda Flores and Elias Flores, step-son, Jesse Davenport, four grandchildren, two sisters, Angela Flores and Marie Flores, and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 23, 2019