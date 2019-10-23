Home

Westbrook Funeral Home
404 West Dewitt Henry Drive
Beebe, AR 72012
(501) 882-5412
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Sylvania Cemetery
June Adams


1931 - 2019
June Adams Obituary
A. June Guyot Adams, 87, of Conway, went to be with the Lord

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019. She was born in Searcy on Dec. 25, 1931 to Rector and Ola Pettus and grew up on the family farm at Center Hill. Shen graduated from Searcy high school and in 1949 she married Halbert Guyot. June loved art and literature and played the piano. She was a retired school teacher, retiring in Quitman in

1987. After retirement she enjoyed RVing and attended bluegrass festivals. She is survived by a son, Steve Guyot of Heber Springs, 1 granddaughter, Catherine, and 1 great grandson, Jason. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Halbert Guyot, Russell Adams and a son, James Guyot. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at 10 am, at Sylvania Cemetery by Smith Westbrook funeral home of Beebe. www.smithfamilycares.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019
