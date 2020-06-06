Kapolean "Doc" Ealy, 87, of Greenbrier, passed away June 2, 2020. He was born September 10, 1932 in Damascus, Arkansas to the late Taft Sr. and Hester Ealy.
He is survived by his wife Eva Ealy, two sons, Elvis (Jeanette) Easterwood Sr. of Greenbrier, AR, Michael (Susan) Rattler of Phoenix, AZ, four daughters, Phyllis (Maurice) Shavers of Menifee, AR, Sandra (Benny) Dillard of Greenbrier, AR, Tammy (William) Canady of Conway, AR, Patricia Rattler of Conway, AR, eleven grandchildren, Elvis (Tanya) Easterwood, Rodney Easterwood, Talesiea Ealy, Markeisha Shavers, Deidra Dillard, Fredrick Dillard, Mike Askew, Kristen Ratliff, McKenzie Harris, Spencer Rattler, Olivia Rattler, five great grandchildren, Tacara Easterwood, Sydni Easterwood, Skylar Askew, Jaxon Askew, Naomi York, one great great grandchild, Tatum Easterwood, three sisters, Verlean Fields, Almenta Blackwell, and Nadean Guiden all of Twin Groves, AR, eight brothers, Howard (Telitha) Early, Billy "L.C" (Carolyn) Ealy, Ralph (Rebecca) Ealy, Dennis (Annie) Ealy and William T. (Loretta) Ealy all of Twin Groves, AR, Woodrow Ealy and Taft (Annie) Ealy Jr. both of Conway, AR, Bobby "T.L" (Tina) Ealy of Shawnee, OK.
Kapolean was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dorothy Ealy and three brothers, Hubert, Calvin and Clifton T Ealy.
Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Graveside Service will begin at 11:00AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery in Greenbrier.
Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online Guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
He is survived by his wife Eva Ealy, two sons, Elvis (Jeanette) Easterwood Sr. of Greenbrier, AR, Michael (Susan) Rattler of Phoenix, AZ, four daughters, Phyllis (Maurice) Shavers of Menifee, AR, Sandra (Benny) Dillard of Greenbrier, AR, Tammy (William) Canady of Conway, AR, Patricia Rattler of Conway, AR, eleven grandchildren, Elvis (Tanya) Easterwood, Rodney Easterwood, Talesiea Ealy, Markeisha Shavers, Deidra Dillard, Fredrick Dillard, Mike Askew, Kristen Ratliff, McKenzie Harris, Spencer Rattler, Olivia Rattler, five great grandchildren, Tacara Easterwood, Sydni Easterwood, Skylar Askew, Jaxon Askew, Naomi York, one great great grandchild, Tatum Easterwood, three sisters, Verlean Fields, Almenta Blackwell, and Nadean Guiden all of Twin Groves, AR, eight brothers, Howard (Telitha) Early, Billy "L.C" (Carolyn) Ealy, Ralph (Rebecca) Ealy, Dennis (Annie) Ealy and William T. (Loretta) Ealy all of Twin Groves, AR, Woodrow Ealy and Taft (Annie) Ealy Jr. both of Conway, AR, Bobby "T.L" (Tina) Ealy of Shawnee, OK.
Kapolean was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dorothy Ealy and three brothers, Hubert, Calvin and Clifton T Ealy.
Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Graveside Service will begin at 11:00AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery in Greenbrier.
Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online Guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 6, 2020.