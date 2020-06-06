Kapolean "Doc" Ealy
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kapolean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kapolean "Doc" Ealy, 87, of Greenbrier, passed away June 2, 2020. He was born September 10, 1932 in Damascus, Arkansas to the late Taft Sr. and Hester Ealy.

He is survived by his wife Eva Ealy, two sons, Elvis (Jeanette) Easterwood Sr. of Greenbrier, AR, Michael (Susan) Rattler of Phoenix, AZ, four daughters, Phyllis (Maurice) Shavers of Menifee, AR, Sandra (Benny) Dillard of Greenbrier, AR, Tammy (William) Canady of Conway, AR, Patricia Rattler of Conway, AR, eleven grandchildren, Elvis (Tanya) Easterwood, Rodney Easterwood, Talesiea Ealy, Markeisha Shavers, Deidra Dillard, Fredrick Dillard, Mike Askew, Kristen Ratliff, McKenzie Harris, Spencer Rattler, Olivia Rattler, five great grandchildren, Tacara Easterwood, Sydni Easterwood, Skylar Askew, Jaxon Askew, Naomi York, one great great grandchild, Tatum Easterwood, three sisters, Verlean Fields, Almenta Blackwell, and Nadean Guiden all of Twin Groves, AR, eight brothers, Howard (Telitha) Early, Billy "L.C" (Carolyn) Ealy, Ralph (Rebecca) Ealy, Dennis (Annie) Ealy and William T. (Loretta) Ealy all of Twin Groves, AR, Woodrow Ealy and Taft (Annie) Ealy Jr. both of Conway, AR, Bobby "T.L" (Tina) Ealy of Shawnee, OK.

Kapolean was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dorothy Ealy and three brothers, Hubert, Calvin and Clifton T Ealy.

Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Graveside Service will begin at 11:00AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery in Greenbrier.

Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.



Online Guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Roller McNutt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved