Karen Rebecca Sims, 77, of Conway, went to be with the Lord, September 11, 2020. She was born August 10, 1943 in Stuttgart, Arkansas to the late Junior Robinson Kee and Imogene Jolliff Birdsong. Karen graduated from Stuttgart high school in 1961; where she was president and state delegate of the Y-teens Christian youth program, co-editor of the school paper "The Mallard", a member of the Latin club and Quill and Scroll, all district band, all district basketball and Jr. basketball captain, and her senior year she was voted best athlete. Karen received her Master's degree in Education from Arkansas State Teachers College (now UCA); where she was member of the Delta Zeta sorority. She was a fourth grade teacher at Florence Mattison Elementary and retired as vice principle after many years. She attended Antioch Baptist Church in Conway. She and her husband lived in Shreveport, Louisiana for 25 years before moving back to Conway earlier this year. Karen was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 55 years, Rupert "Buddy" Byers Sims II.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Sims.
Visitation will begin at 9:00AM, September 15, 2020 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will follow at 10:00AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Roller McNutt and Burial following at Oak Grove Cemetery.
