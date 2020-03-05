Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pentecostals of Greenbrier
Greenbrier, AR
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Pentecostals of Greenbrier
Greenbrier, AR
View Map

Karen Warren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Warren Obituary
Karen Warren, 71, a resident of Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away on March 3, 2020.

Karen was a retired Kroger store manager. She loved spending time with her family, reading, making crafts and working in the yard.  She was committed to her faith and held her church family close in her heart. 

She is preceded in death by her parents, June and Archie Phillips of Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Bill Warren of Greenbrier; five children, Angela (Scott) Whitlow of Rogers Arkansas, Sean (Natalia) Coleman of Springdale, Arkansas, Sandra Faucett of Tomball Texas, Alvin (Wendy) Warren of Ringgold, Georgia, Michael (Sherry) Warren of Bryant, Arkansas; three brothers, Dennis (Marie) Phillips of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, Joel Phillips of Avoca, Arkansas and Mike Phillips of Little Rock, Arkansas; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Pentecostals of Greenbrier from 1:00pm to 2:00pm.

Funeral will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Pentecostals of Greenbrier at 2:00pm, with burial following to Copperas Springs, Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -