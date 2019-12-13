Home

Kathy J Spencer


1959 - 2019
Kathy J Spencer Obituary
Kathy J. Spencer
Conway, AR

Kathy J. Spencer of Conway AR was born August 26, 1959 in Elizabeth LA and passed away December 7, 2019. She was a 41 year resident of Conway, AR. She moved to Coway in 1978. Kathy was a member of Grace Point Church in Conway, AR.
Kathy owned "Cow Town Cafe" in the sale barn. She was the president of the Repo Super Center of Arkansas for many years.
Her highest achievement in her life was that she lived the virtuis woman described in Proverbs 31.
She is survived by 3 children and 6 grandchildren. There was a memorial on December 13, 2019.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
