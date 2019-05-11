Kenneth Anthony "Buck" Freyaldenhoven, 71, of Conway AR, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was born December 25, 1947 in Conway AR.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway, AR. A Rosary will be said at 6:00 P.M. Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, visitation will start at 7:00 P.M. Online guestbook and full obituary available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 11, 2019