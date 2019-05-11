Kenneth Anthony "Buck" Freyaldenhoven (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR
72032
(501)-327-7727
Rosary
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Conway, AR
View Map
Obituary
Kenneth Anthony "Buck" Freyaldenhoven, 71, of Conway AR, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was born December 25, 1947 in Conway AR.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway, AR. A Rosary will be said at 6:00 P.M. Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, visitation will start at 7:00 P.M. Online guestbook and full obituary available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 11, 2019
