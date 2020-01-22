Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Irby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth W. Irby


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth W. Irby Obituary
Kenneth W. Irby, 72, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born February 1, 1948, in Little Rock, AR to Kenneth and Beatrice Worm Irby. Kenneth was preceded in death by his grandson, Taylor Brown and Brothers Robert, Garry, Barry and Michael.
Left to cherish his memory is his children Joe, Shanna, Chris Lay, Angela, Chris Irby, Amanda Gregory and Traci Adkerson. He is also survived by his brothers James and David, numerous grandchildren and many other friends and relatives that love him.
A visitation will be held at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM.


Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -