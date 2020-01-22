|
Kenneth W. Irby, 72, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born February 1, 1948, in Little Rock, AR to Kenneth and Beatrice Worm Irby. Kenneth was preceded in death by his grandson, Taylor Brown and Brothers Robert, Garry, Barry and Michael.
Left to cherish his memory is his children Joe, Shanna, Chris Lay, Angela, Chris Irby, Amanda Gregory and Traci Adkerson. He is also survived by his brothers James and David, numerous grandchildren and many other friends and relatives that love him.
A visitation will be held at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020