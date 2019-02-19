Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Wilcox. View Sign

Kenneth Wilcox went to meet the Lord on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. He died at Conway Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family after a variety of health issues and a brief hospital stay. Kenneth was the son of Samuel Wayne Wilcox and Clarice Brunell Milam Wilcox and a life-long resident of Faulkner County. He was also a member of Springhill Baptist Church. Nine years ago he bid an earthly farewell to his wife of 58 years, Ruth Maryland Watson Wilcox and less than three years later, he had to undertake the unenviable task of saying goodbye to his son, Samuel Wayne Wilcox, II. Along the way, he also watched siblings laid to rest including four brothers, Doyne Wilcox, Dennis Wilcox, Wiley Wilcox and Harry Thrash; three sisters, Lula Hall, Jewell Dean Boswell and Mary Mitchell. At the time of his passing, his sister, Janelle Stanton was also hospitalized in CRMC and passed away within hours of his death.



Kenneth is survived by three children; Kay Ferguson (Mike) of Greenbrier, Kenny Wilcox of Greenbrier, Suellen Davidson (Pat) of Melbourne, Arkansas. He leaves behind eleven grandchildren; Katie, Beau (Shannon), Luke (Jessica), Gabe (Haley), Patrick (Emma), Annie (Garrett), Jordan (Kate), Rhett, Sunny May (Bucky), Nicholas and Blue. In addition there are four great-grandchildren; Graham, Hayes, Theo and Leo. Kenneth has one remaining sibling, his baby brother Cecil Wilcox of Conway with whom he shared a very special bond. For the last five years, Kenneth was able to stay at home because of wonderful care provided by Jeannette Paulson, Judith Freese and Mora Bryson. Their love and support for him will never be forgotten.



Kenneth was constantly thinking of new ideas and pursuing new passions. In 87 and a half years, he managed to pack three or four lifetimes of colorful adventures, stories, and unrivaled affection for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and countless friends. He worked for the Arkansas Forestry Department for over 20 years, raised turkeys and cattle, owned several businesses including a Mobil Oil Distributorship and Wilcox Country Stores. He was a realtor, entrepreneur and a man of big ideas.



Reared in the Great Depression in a large family with few resources, Kenneth showed an uncommon savvy in the ways of buying, selling and trading. He was blessed with the gift of gab and a dogged determination to make deals and cultivate an enterprise from modest beginnings. He will be laid to rest in the coming days having completed his journey successfully. He made sure those he loved were well cared for and supported. Whether he was making generous gifts to his loved ones or simply springing for someone's lunch at Holly's Country Cookin', his favorite afternoon haunt for the last several years of his life, he gained genuine joy from just being a helpful, supportive, and generous man. He never complained, began his conversation with "Hey, neighbor" and ended with "Have a blessed day". In Kenneth's view, every day is a good day.



Kenneth will be laid to rest at Springhill Baptist Church and buried at Springhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 7 at 1 PM and the funeral immediately following at 2 PM. In celebration of his full life, donations may be made to Springhill Baptist Church or Renewal Ranch.



650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

