Rosewood Cremation of Morrilton
301 E. Broadway
Morrilton, AR 72110
(501) 477-2228
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
3822 Kennedy lane
Ker'rie Dean Roberts


1964 - 2020
Ker'rie Dean Roberts Obituary
Ker'rie Dean Roberts, 55, of Conway, AR passed away April 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 2, 1964 in Conway, AR to Robert Andrew Robertson and Linda Patricia Beck Smith. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Andrew Robertson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Aubrey Evan Roberts JR; 2 little dogs she loved Tinkerbelle and Puppy; mother, Linda (Pat) Patricia Smith (Beck); brother, James (Jim) Edward Robertson; sisters, Lillian (Lily) Patricia Porterfield (Larry Porterfield), Candy Lynne DeLoach (Les DeLoach); sons, Evan Harlen Roberts (Ashley Roberts),Aubrey Evan Roberts 3rd; daughters, Skye Coe Brown (Billy Brown) , Shana Day Jennings , Lisha Merrie Roberts ,Lisa Ann Roberts; grandkids, 12;great grandkids, 9

Celebration of Life service held at long time Home 3822 Kennedy lane Wednesday April 22nd BBQ potluck drop in as you want 12-6. We will gather to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry, and remember what a wonderful person who is greatly missed.

Online Registration: rosewoodcremation.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020
