Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map

Kevin Craig Shock


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Craig Shock Obituary
Kevin Craig Shock, 63, of Conway, AR, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1956, to Helen and Perry Shock in Conway, they preceded him in death.
Keven was a graduate of Conway High School and UCA. He was a gentle person who never met a stranger and was always willing to help others.
He loved all things sports, especially baseball and softball. During his high school years, he played American Legion baseball where he earned all-star and MVP honors. After high school, he played collegiately for the UCA Bears baseball team, where he earned All-AIC honors two years.
During his adult years, he played softball and enjoyed golf and hiking. When his wife became the softball coach at UCA, he served several years as her assistant coach. His work made a positive impact on the lives of many softball student-athletes.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Natalie Shock; two brothers, Bobby Shock of Mountain View, AR, and Perry Shock Jr. (Beverly), of Sherwood, AR; three nephews, and a host of friends.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 3pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with a visitation at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the UCA Purple Circle Foundation at ucasports.com/pc or by check to UCA Athletics, 201 Donaghey, Bear Hall, Conway, AR, 72034. Kevin loved all things UCA and nothing would make him prouder.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -