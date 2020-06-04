Kimberly Halter, 60, of Conway, passed away peacefully at home on May 30,2020. She was born March 29, 1960 in Houston, Texas to the late O.L Bunchand Jewel Anderson-Bunch.Kimberly was a kind and caring mother, wife, and friend. Kimberly wasraised in Lonoke, Arkansas and graduated from UCA and worked at Acxiom andEnsono. She loved to spend her time camping with family and friends andbeating them at cards and dominos. She had a passion for antique huntingand anything she could make a deal on. She always had a smile on her face,and everyone would say she was the sweetest person they had ever met. Sheloved and was well loved by many and will forever be remembered.Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents O.L and Jewel Bunch.Kimberly leaves behind her loving husband of 29 years, Robert Halter;children Mallory Halter of Conway, Katie Hensley (Kevin) of Little Rock,and Alex Halter of Conway; grandchildren Emery Hensley and Everett Hensley;brothers Bennie Bunch (Brenda) of Cabot and Brett Bunch (Cecilia) ofNewport; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends that will cherish hermemory.Visitation will be June 4th at 6pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1115College Ave in Conway, Arkansas with Rosary to follow. Mass of ChristianBurial will be held June 5th at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church.In light of the current health situation, Kimberly's family asks thatanyone who is feeling ill to please refrain from attending services and thefamily will be grateful for your thoughts and prayers; for those who do notwish to attend due to health concerns, the family understands. Socialdistancing regulations will be followed, and facial coverings will berequired.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor toSt. Joseph School Endowment in Conway.Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West MainStreet, Jacksonville, Arkansas 72076. 501-982-3400Kimberly's online guestbook is available at