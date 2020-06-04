Kimberly Halter, 60, of Conway, passed away peacefully at home on May 30,
2020. She was born March 29, 1960 in Houston, Texas to the late O.L Bunch
and Jewel Anderson-Bunch.
Kimberly was a kind and caring mother, wife, and friend. Kimberly was
raised in Lonoke, Arkansas and graduated from UCA and worked at Acxiom and
Ensono. She loved to spend her time camping with family and friends and
beating them at cards and dominos. She had a passion for antique hunting
and anything she could make a deal on. She always had a smile on her face,
and everyone would say she was the sweetest person they had ever met. She
loved and was well loved by many and will forever be remembered.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents O.L and Jewel Bunch.
Kimberly leaves behind her loving husband of 29 years, Robert Halter;
children Mallory Halter of Conway, Katie Hensley (Kevin) of Little Rock,
and Alex Halter of Conway; grandchildren Emery Hensley and Everett Hensley;
brothers Bennie Bunch (Brenda) of Cabot and Brett Bunch (Cecilia) of
Newport; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends that will cherish her
memory.
Visitation will be June 4th at 6pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1115
College Ave in Conway, Arkansas with Rosary to follow. Mass of Christian
Burial will be held June 5th at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In light of the current health situation, Kimberly's family asks that
anyone who is feeling ill to please refrain from attending services and the
family will be grateful for your thoughts and prayers; for those who do not
wish to attend due to health concerns, the family understands. Social
distancing regulations will be followed, and facial coverings will be
required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to
St. Joseph School Endowment in Conway.
Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main
Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas 72076. 501-982-3400
Kimberly's online guestbook is available at
www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
2020. She was born March 29, 1960 in Houston, Texas to the late O.L Bunch
and Jewel Anderson-Bunch.
Kimberly was a kind and caring mother, wife, and friend. Kimberly was
raised in Lonoke, Arkansas and graduated from UCA and worked at Acxiom and
Ensono. She loved to spend her time camping with family and friends and
beating them at cards and dominos. She had a passion for antique hunting
and anything she could make a deal on. She always had a smile on her face,
and everyone would say she was the sweetest person they had ever met. She
loved and was well loved by many and will forever be remembered.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents O.L and Jewel Bunch.
Kimberly leaves behind her loving husband of 29 years, Robert Halter;
children Mallory Halter of Conway, Katie Hensley (Kevin) of Little Rock,
and Alex Halter of Conway; grandchildren Emery Hensley and Everett Hensley;
brothers Bennie Bunch (Brenda) of Cabot and Brett Bunch (Cecilia) of
Newport; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends that will cherish her
memory.
Visitation will be June 4th at 6pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1115
College Ave in Conway, Arkansas with Rosary to follow. Mass of Christian
Burial will be held June 5th at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In light of the current health situation, Kimberly's family asks that
anyone who is feeling ill to please refrain from attending services and the
family will be grateful for your thoughts and prayers; for those who do not
wish to attend due to health concerns, the family understands. Social
distancing regulations will be followed, and facial coverings will be
required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to
St. Joseph School Endowment in Conway.
Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main
Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas 72076. 501-982-3400
Kimberly's online guestbook is available at
www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.