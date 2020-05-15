Kinneth Paul Ross
1943 - 2020
Kinneth Paul Ross, age 76, of Newark, DE passed away May 2, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1943 in Conway, AR to the late Kinneth Rupert Ross and Opal Lorene Ross (Anderson).

Paul loved red wine, playing bingo and Uno. He also enjoyed watching Golden Girls and would be found listening to classical music. When Paul was younger, he loved camping, wood working and riding around in his cars or on his motorcycle.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Julie Ross Romano and her husband Scott; three grandchildren: Johnathan Higgins, Paul Jameson, and Adriana Romano; one great-grandchild, Winter Paperno; former spouse and lifelong friend, Diane Ross; and niece, Katherine Ross.

Services for Paul will be held privately. He will be interred in Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway, AR. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 15, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Paul was the first person we met when we brought my mom to reside at Newark Manor. Over these last 7 1/2 years we became good buddies. We shared times together during bingo and Happy Hour. I can still hear him reply, whenever I asked him how he was doing, "alive and well." If he was unable to remember my name, I would remind him "like the beach," to which he would reply Sandy. I shall miss seeing him...Newark Manor will not be the same without Paul. My condolences to his family.
Sandy Ozolins
Acquaintance
