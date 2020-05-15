Paul was the first person we met when we brought my mom to reside at Newark Manor. Over these last 7 1/2 years we became good buddies. We shared times together during bingo and Happy Hour. I can still hear him reply, whenever I asked him how he was doing, "alive and well." If he was unable to remember my name, I would remind him "like the beach," to which he would reply Sandy. I shall miss seeing him...Newark Manor will not be the same without Paul. My condolences to his family.

Sandy Ozolins

Acquaintance