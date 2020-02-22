|
|
Kurt K. Sawyer, 39, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born May 10, 1980 in Blytheville, AR to Kenneth and Brenda Noggle Sawyer. Kurt was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth J. Sawyer.
Kurt was a 1998 graduate of Gosnell High School and attended UCA in Conway. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Blytheville. Kurt had a variety of interests beginning at an early age, T-ball, basketball, camping, golf, baseball, swimming and life guarding to name a few. He loved music and concerts and was a huge sports fan, supporting the St. Louis Cardinals and the Ar. Razorbacks. Kurt had a big heart and was always willing to help a friend in need. Over the years, he felt blessed to have had a special bond with his 4 stepchildren.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Brenda Sawyer, and his Uncle, Kellar (Shirrell) Noggle. He is also survived by numerous family members, many special friends and his 3 dogs, Yadi, Bella and Gypsy Rose.
Funeral Services will be on Monday February 24, 2020 at 1:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will be Sunday from February 23, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Burial following in Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020