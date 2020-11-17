Larry David "Papa" Patrick, 72, went to be with his mom, dad, and sons in heaven on November 14, 2020. He was born April 22, 1948 in Conway, AR to the late Bennie and Lennie Patrick. Larry was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He was an avid Elvis fan. Larry enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Shawn and Shane Patrick.
Larry is survived by his son, Cameron Patrick, daughter, Shelly James, grandchildren, McKensy Patrick, Skye James, and Raiden Patrick, sister, Marie Jordan, brother, Ernie Patrick (Brenda).
In Lieu of flowers donation can be made to Family Home of Little Rock at 4300 W. Markham, Little Rock, AR 72205 or www.familyhomeofLR.org
Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
