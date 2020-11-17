1/1
Larry David Patrick
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry David "Papa" Patrick, 72, went to be with his mom, dad, and sons in heaven on November 14, 2020. He was born April 22, 1948 in Conway, AR to the late Bennie and Lennie Patrick. Larry was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He was an avid Elvis fan. Larry enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Shawn and Shane Patrick.

Larry is survived by his son, Cameron Patrick, daughter, Shelly James, grandchildren, McKensy Patrick, Skye James, and Raiden Patrick, sister, Marie Jordan, brother, Ernie Patrick (Brenda).

In Lieu of flowers donation can be made to Family Home of Little Rock at 4300 W. Markham, Little Rock, AR 72205 or www.familyhomeofLR.org

Graveside Service will be held at a later date.

Online Guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved