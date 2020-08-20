1/
Larry Lynn Carmichael
1959 - 2020
Larry Lynn Carmichael, 60, of Conway, AR, passed away, Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born September 13, 1959, in Morrilton, AR. Larry was preceded in death by his father, William Carmichael and his great-nephew, Quentin Beck.
Larry was of the Church of Christ faith. He worked in construction all his adult life.
Larry is survived by his mother, Alice Carmichael of Conway, AR; his brother, Bill Carmichael (Jeannie) of Conway, AR; his aunts, Connie Boyle of Evening Shade, AR, and Mae Stephens of Conway, AR; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be 10:00am, Friday, August 21, 2020, at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
