Larry M Earnhart
1943 - 2020
On Sunday, April 12th, 2020 Larry M. Earnhart went to be with the Lord. Larry was born November 8th 1943 in Springhill, Arkansas to Mary (Davis) Earnhart and Joseph Earnhart. Larry was a Mason by Trade for over 40 years. Larry had a passion for Hunting, Fishing and the Lord.
He was preceded in Death by his Mother and Father, oldest son Larry Wayne Earnhart, His Brother Earple Charles Earnhart, Sister Onita Weldon. He is survived by his wife Dana Earnhart of Mayflower, Daughter Karen Earnhart of Greenbrier, Son Jason (Tami) Earnhart of Conway, Stepsons Doug Long of Nashville, TN, David Watts of Conway, Brothers James Earnhart of Conway, Steve Earnhart of Heber Springs, 8 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren and a host of Family and Friends.
Memorial Service will be held Friday June 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at Conway Pentecostal Church of God, 61 Azalea Loop, Conway, AR, 72032,
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Conway Pentecostal Church of God
Rosewood Cremation of Morrilton
301 E. Broadway
Morrilton, AR 72110
(501) 477-2228
