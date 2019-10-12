|
|
Larry McKay Edwards passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019.
He was born in Little Rock, AR, to Bob and Jackie Edwards, on February 22, 1956.
Larry is preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline Smith Edwards; father-in-law, Charles V. Curtis; brother-in-law, Terry Curtis; and sister-in-law, Vicky Jones.
Left to cherish his precious memory are his wife, Sherry (Curtis) Edwards; children, Blake Edwards and Elissa Romines (Brian); grandchildren, Hazel, Winnie and Wilder Romines; father, Bob Edwards; sisters, Dana Parent (Chris) and Sheila Fletcher (Mark); mother-in-law, Betty Singley Curtis; brother-in-law, Kelly Curtis; and many special nieces and nephews.
Family visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a 2:00 service, at Roller-Chenal Funeral Home in Little Rock.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 12, 2019