Larry Ray Hart, 76, of Conway, went to be with the Lord, February 25, 2019. He was born January 8, 1943 in Bono, Arkansas to the late Emory and Rose Ella Hart. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and running after his grandchildren. He was of the Baptist Faith; and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Wooster #327. Larry was the longtime owner and operator of Harts Seafood Restaurant in Conway. He was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings.
Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Hart; two sons, Terry (Stephanie) Hart and Jeff (Leslie) Hart; five grandchildren, Misty (Jeff), Josh, Brett (Lindsey), Tyler and Brandon; two great-grandchildren, Rayleigh and Owen, and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 P.M. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral Service will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Bethlehem Cemetery in Greenbrier. Masonic ceremony following service at Gravesite.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019