Larry Raymond Nichols, 70, of Conway, AR, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles D. Nichols, and his grandparents Joe and Cora Nichols, and Floyd and Ida Mae Denton.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kerry Nichols, his daughter and son in law, Josh and Beth Post, his grandchildren, Reece and Finley Post, and his mother, Nelda Nichols. He also leaves behind his uncle, Don Denton, brother and sister in law, Charles and Pam Nichols, sister and brother in law, David and Debra Clemons, and a host of nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved fur baby, Rosie.
Visitation is from 10am to 2pm Monday, October 5th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, with family present from 1pm to 2pm. Memorial service will follow at 2pm.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Faulkner county humane society.
