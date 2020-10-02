1/
Larry Raymond Nichols
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Raymond Nichols, 70, of Conway, AR, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles D. Nichols, and his grandparents Joe and Cora Nichols, and Floyd and Ida Mae Denton.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kerry Nichols, his daughter and son in law, Josh and Beth Post, his grandchildren, Reece and Finley Post, and his mother, Nelda Nichols. He also leaves behind his uncle, Don Denton, brother and sister in law, Charles and Pam Nichols, sister and brother in law, David and Debra Clemons, and a host of nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved fur baby, Rosie.
Visitation is from 10am to 2pm Monday, October 5th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, with family present from 1pm to 2pm. Memorial service will follow at 2pm.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Faulkner county humane society.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved