Larry Ring, age 73, of Houston, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.He is survived by one son: Scott (Brandi) Ring of Houston; daughter: NikiDavis of Houston; three grandchildren; two brothers; four sisters; and manyother loved ones. He was preceded in death by two brothers and his wifeJudy Anderson Ring.Memorial service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Harris Chapel.Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Online guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net