Larry Ring
Larry Ring, age 73, of Houston, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.

He is survived by one son: Scott (Brandi) Ring of Houston; daughter: Niki
Davis of Houston; three grandchildren; two brothers; four sisters; and many
other loved ones. He was preceded in death by two brothers and his wife
Judy Anderson Ring.

Memorial service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Harris Chapel.
Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton.
www.harrisfuneralhomes.net

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home Inc
