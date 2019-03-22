Laura Ann (Solberg) Thompson, 31, of Mt. Vernon, went to be with the Lord, March 18, 2019. She was born December 16, 1987 in Conway, Arkansas to Mark and Tammy Solberg. Laura graduated from Conway High School in 2006. She was competitive and enjoyed playing softball and volleyball. Laura was a hard worker and a giver; she had a huge heart and never met a stranger. She was adventurous and enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and hiking. Laura was an avid animal lover and was always trying to rescue dogs or turtles crossing the road. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, but most of all loving mother to her son, Aiden.
Laura is survived by her husband, Jeff Thompson; son, Aiden Solberg; parents, Mark and Tammy Solberg; mother-in-law, Carmen (Randall) Sanders; two sisters, Kristin (Matt) DeMott and Megan Solberg; sister-in-law, Jessica Sanders; two brothers, Brandon (Mariah) Solberg and Blake (Jenna) Solberg; two brother-in-laws, Joshua (Shelly) Thompson and Jared (Lindsey) Thompson; nieces and nephews, Ellis, Nora and Owen DeMott, Ava Belle Solberg, Heath, Colt and Kenzie Thompson; grandparents, Lowell (Marjory) Solberg and Dan (Kathy) Swearingen; aunts, uncles, cousins; and many more family and friends. Laura will be missed everyday by all who loved her so much.
In lieu of flowers, a Trust has been set up at Simmons Bank for her son, Aiden.
Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will start at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at New Life Church in Conway with Burial following at Cypress Valley Cemetery in Vilonia.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019