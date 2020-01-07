|
Laura Jean Kendrick, 71, of Conway, AR, beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend departed this life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Little Rock, AR on April 26, 1948. Laura moved to Mitchell, SD as a child with her family. She also lived several years in Minneapolis, MN before returning to Arkansas with her daughter to spend the remainder of her life.
Laura worked at UCA for 31 years as an administrative assistant in the Business and Education (Teaching and Learning) Departments. Laura helped build the Master of Arts in teaching program. Laura was helpful, calm and positive and always went the extra mile for students. She loved cats and fostered many in her lifetime.
She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Deaton Henson and her husband James 'Eddie' Kendrick. She leaves behind her children Terri (Donnie) Greer and Tommy Kendrick; grandson Charles Greer; mother Aleene Henson; sister Sara Shinn; brother Chuck (Teresa) Henson; a host of adored nephews and their families; and three beloved cats Heide, Scarlet, and Raven.
The memorial service will be at 3 p.m. January 11, 2020 at the Conway First United Methodist Church (1610 Prince Street) in the Chapel located inside the Trinity building.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Arkanpaws Animal Rescue: http://www.arkanpaws.org/.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020