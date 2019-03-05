Laura Marie Pate, 56, of Enola, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born January 3, 1963 in Chicago, IL to the late Wayne L. and Jennie L. Helfer. Laura was also preceded in death by her brother, Curtis Helfer and sister, Trudy Helfer.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 24 years, Matthew Pate; four sons, Mark Gonia (Pam), Cory Armer, Andrew Pate (Chelsea) and Justin A. Nellis (Katie); four sisters, Cindy Mahan (Billy), Candy Samples, Lisa Hoyer (Edward Hoyer III) and Debbie Wilson (Mike); brothers, Wayne Helfer (Nadine) and Larry Helfer (Vickie); three grandsons; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and three great-great-nieces.
Laura enjoyed traveling and loved her dogs. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be at 12 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, with a memorial service following at 1 p.m. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019