Dr. Laurence K. "Larry" Connelley, 75, of Paris, Arkansas, died February 5, 2019 at M. D. Anderson in Houston, Texas with his wife, Linda, and his brother, Jim, by his side.

Dr. Larry Ken Connelley, a well-known Podiatrist in the Little Rock area passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home February 5. Left to mourn his passing was his lovely wife, Linda Sue, of Paris, Arkansas, his two sons Larry III and Rodney of Little Rock, his brother Jim Connelley and wife Lisa of Spring, Texas, a beloved cousin, Brenda Collier and husband John of Conway. Also included are Linda's son and family, Joseph Coots III and his wife Kim and grandsons, Chase and Connor of Ranger, Georgia.

Dr. Connelley is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Maxine Parker Connelley; his aunt, Annie Parker Connelley and husband Rufus and his uncle, Clyde Connelley, Jr..

Dr. Connelley was born in Paris, Arkansas, a son of Larry and Maxine Parker Connelley, on May 15, 1942. A few years later he was gifted with a brother, Jim. He became a member of the First Christian Church in Paris. He attended Paris Public Schools and graduated from Paris High School in 1960. He also attended Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma and from there, went on to the Dr. William M. Scholl School of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago for his DPM degree which he received in 1966. He opened his practice in Little Rock as the West Little Rock Foot Clinic where he practiced for many years. Upon retirement, he moved back to Paris.

After retirement, with the help of his wife, Linda, he was able to fulfill his dream of refurbishing the Connelley family's earliest home in Paris. They returned it to its original state, even to the earliest color. They turned it into a beautiful home containing many historical artifacts. He and Linda enjoyed, as active, fun loving, involved people, several years in the Paris community, with a lot of travel to "bucket list" places. This proved "You can go home again."

Larry was a consummate historian. He could regale you for hours telling about historical characters and events from the tri-state area-Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee. He was able to answer many questions of genealogy of his Parker-Connelley heritage. He was a reader who shared books and knowledge readily, and with much enjoyment. He liked people.

Unfortunately, he developed a rare form of blood cancer in his later years. He was a fighter and intended to live as long as possible. With the help of Linda and the M.D. Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston, Dr. Connelley was able to live years longer than predicted, having "Truly and courageously fought the good fight" of dealing with his cancer until the end. The family, friends and Paris Community have lost an intelligent, compassionate and caring man who was a blessing to all. He will be sorely missed.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 11, 2019, at the Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with the Rev. H.C. Varnadore officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Paris under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

Pallbearers will be Austin Brewer, Joseph Coots III, Connor Coots, Ron Trusty, Kevin Berry and Terry Hartwell.

Memorials may be made to Annie's House of Hope Fund at First National Bank in Paris.

