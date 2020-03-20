|
|
Laverne McCuin Reed, 94, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born March 4, 1926 in Plumerville, AR to Stony and Nora McCuin. Laverne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, James W. "Buddy" Reed, brother, Alec McCuin, sisters Billie McCuin, Bonnie Walton, Dollie Eskridge and Resile Azzaro and her parents.
Laverne retired after 30 years from McGee Monument. She was a member of East Side Missionary Baptist Church. Laverne was a seamstress, she made many quilt tops for her family and she loved to read.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Sylvia Ann (Robby) West, grandchildren, Carrie (Patrick) Chudy, Todd West and Shelly (Brandon) Davis, great grandchildren, Baylen Moore, Tate Moore, Danica Chudy, Zachary West and Carter West. She is also survived by many other friends and relatives that love her.
A special thank you to the administrators, doctors, nurses, aides and other staff at Superior Health and Rehab for their compassion and exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Plumerville Cemetery Fund.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020