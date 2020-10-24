Lawrence (Larry) Lee Babcock, Sr. beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and Patriarch passed through the veil into the eternities on October 21, 2020 (stupid 2020). Larry was born on December 11, 1936 to Alton Ward and Iris Genevieve Harrington and spent a happy childhood growing up in Jackson Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister (Sissy) Eleanor Jean Baker



He served honorably in the United States Air Force right out of High School from October 1955 to January 1959.



Larry met his future wife and the love his life Jan Call on a blind date while serving at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. He was later sealed to Jan at the Idaho Falls Temple. He and Jan were happily married for 62 years



He was employed by John Bean / FMC / Snap-On for 43 years where he developed many cherished friendships with his co-workers over the years. He started his career on the floor inventorying parts and worked his way up to senior purchasing agent. He loved to collect pens and office supplies.



Larry served as a volunteer at CHDC and he and Jan were guardians of a resident at the unit. He also provided goods and service to the Bethlehem House and Boys & Girls Club of Conway



As a young boy, Larry developed a lifelong love of woodworking. He relished time spent in his workshop, which he built with his boys, constructing such things as tables, potato boxes, napkin holders, and baby cradles for the people he loved. He became so proficient in his woodworking skills he was commissioned by his employer to build bookshelves, picture frames and cabinets for the office.



One of the proudest moments in his life is when he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints. Throughout his life, he tried to exemplify the principles of the Gospel of Jesus Christ taught by the Savior. He served in many positions within the Church such as, Scout Master, Financial Clerk, Bishop, a member of the High Council, Counselor in the Stake Presidency and Stake Patriarch. He and Jan also served a one-year mission for the Church at the largest library of its kind, the Family History Library in Salt Lake City Utah.



Larry is survived by his eternal companion Jan and his family, Sons, Lee (Holly), Andrew (Kim), Aaron (Marci), Daughters, Amy (Don), Lisa (Michael). Grandsons, Bryce, Anderson, Anson, Geofrey, Mitchell. Granddaughters Amanda, Lindsey, Dani, Erin, Riley, Morgan, Afton and 6 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way.



Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2045 Dave Ward Dr., Conway, AR. Visitation will be on October 26, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, family will be present from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment will be in Crestlawn Memorial Park.





The family would like to thank all of the nurses and workers, especially Cathy and Shannon from Hospice of Arkansas, who selflessly provided compassion in helping take care of our father. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Larry's name to Hospice of Arkansas or the Alzheimer's Foundation.



