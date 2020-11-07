1/1
Leister Elwood Spradlin
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leister's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leister Elwood Spradlin, 90, of Greenbrier, went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020. He was born April 3, 1930 in Mt Vernon, AR to the late Rufus and Mattie Spradlin. Leister retired after thirty-three years in the US Army. He was a family man; Small in stature with a huge heart he loved his family and always put them first. Leister seemed the happiest when he was in the kitchen cooking or baking, always sharing his culinary expertise with others.  He was an outdoors man enjoying hunting and fishing. Leister also enjoyed sharing the bounty from his garden with family, friends, and neighbors. Leister loved sharing stories from his childhood, his time in the military, and spending his time with grandsons fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Leister is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Della Spradlin, son, Larry (Debra) Spradlin, daughter, Shirley Spradlin, grandsons, Daniel and Dakota Bennett, Jeff and William Spradlin, ten great grandchildren, sisters, Louis Crouch, Dianna Goodwin, Judy Hendrickson, brother, Rick Spradlin.
Visitation will be Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier, with family present from 6:00-8:00PM. Private Services following.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-2575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
Leister was a good man, mentor, story teller and a great cook. We have donated to Shriner's Hospitals for Children in his honor.
Steven Karaft
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved