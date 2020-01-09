|
|
Leo Zachary, age 94, of Morrilton, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born April 25, 1925, in Hattieville, Arkansas, a son of George Washington Zachary and Mary Jane Hasler Zachary. He was self-employed and retired from Castle Industries as a Lead Saw Operator. He was of the Presbyterian faith and member of Vinson Chapel Church.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Carr Zachary of Morrilton; sons, Stephen Zachary of Morrilton, and Robert (Diana) Zachary of Jonesboro; daughter, Linda Zachary of Morrilton; three grandchildren, R. Alexander Zachary, Victoria Zachary Wolken, and Natalie Zachary; and one great grandchild, Vivianna Wolken.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Harris Chapel with Bro. Steve Shepherd officiating. Burial will be at Vinson Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service, at the funeral home. Online guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020