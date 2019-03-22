Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Leonard "Len" E. Marotte, 77, of Wichita, Kansas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born on November 20, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, to Ernest and Eileen Marotte. Growing up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was an altar boy, had a paper route and enjoyed listening and going to Cubs baseball games. After high school graduation, he studied at Arizona State University earning his Bachelors in Finance and also a Masters in Finance. He began his career with Mobil Oil company in 1964 in Dallas, Texas, where he met his wife, Nancy Woodell of Arkdelphia, AR. His job transferred him to New York City where they made their home in White Plains, New York.



He also earned his Law Degree from St. John's University in 1969. In 1972 the family moved to Wichita, Kansas where Len established real estate and land development businesses. Len was active in the Wichita community. His love of the Spanish language led him to teach with English as a second language as a volunteer. He served on the board of the deaf and hard of hearing council. He was introduced to Bible Study Fellowship by a friend 6 years ago and continued meeting with the Men's group weekly. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Nancy.



He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Gunter and her husband Garry, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and their children, Anna, Jenna and Evan.



He is survived by his son, Dr. Jeff Marotte of Conway, Arkansas and his three children, Olivia, Ethan and Simon. He is also survived by his three sisters, Anais Troadec of Hot Springs Village AR, Eileen Stone and her husband George of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Jean Leitenberger and her husband John of Colleyville, Texas. He was Uncle Len to his nieces and nephews and many other friends whom he helped along the way.



A memorial service is planned for Monday, April 1, 10:00 am, at the East Heights United Methodist Church in Wichita, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Len's name to the following charities, Center of Hope, 400 N. Emporia, Wichita, Kansas 67202,



The Marotte family would like to thank Dr.Tsuda and the staff at Conway Hematology and Oncology and the doctors and nurses at Conway Regional Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care. Leonard "Len" E. Marotte, 77, of Wichita, Kansas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born on November 20, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, to Ernest and Eileen Marotte. Growing up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was an altar boy, had a paper route and enjoyed listening and going to Cubs baseball games. After high school graduation, he studied at Arizona State University earning his Bachelors in Finance and also a Masters in Finance. He began his career with Mobil Oil company in 1964 in Dallas, Texas, where he met his wife, Nancy Woodell of Arkdelphia, AR. His job transferred him to New York City where they made their home in White Plains, New York.He also earned his Law Degree from St. John's University in 1969. In 1972 the family moved to Wichita, Kansas where Len established real estate and land development businesses. Len was active in the Wichita community. His love of the Spanish language led him to teach with English as a second language as a volunteer. He served on the board of the deaf and hard of hearing council. He was introduced to Bible Study Fellowship by a friend 6 years ago and continued meeting with the Men's group weekly. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Nancy.He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Gunter and her husband Garry, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and their children, Anna, Jenna and Evan.He is survived by his son, Dr. Jeff Marotte of Conway, Arkansas and his three children, Olivia, Ethan and Simon. He is also survived by his three sisters, Anais Troadec of Hot Springs Village AR, Eileen Stone and her husband George of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Jean Leitenberger and her husband John of Colleyville, Texas. He was Uncle Len to his nieces and nephews and many other friends whom he helped along the way.A memorial service is planned for Monday, April 1, 10:00 am, at the East Heights United Methodist Church in Wichita, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Len's name to the following charities, Center of Hope, 400 N. Emporia, Wichita, Kansas 67202, www.centerofhopeinc.org , or Victory in the Valley, 3755 East Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218, www.victoryinthevalley.org , or the Conway Cancer Foundation, 350 Salem Rd, ste 4, Conway, Arkansas 72034.The Marotte family would like to thank Dr.Tsuda and the staff at Conway Hematology and Oncology and the doctors and nurses at Conway Regional Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care. Funeral Home Roller-McNutt Funeral Home

650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

(501) 327-7727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites ASU World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close