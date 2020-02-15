|
|
LeRoy "Roy" Edward Jones, 91, of Damascus passed away peacefully February 13, 2020. He was born August 2, 1928 in Torrence, California to the late Rillon G. Jones and Margret (Sutton) Broussard. Roy was a past member at Emmaus Baptist Church in Pittsboro, North Carolina and current longtime member of First Baptist Church in Damascus. He was also a member of Lions Club and Gideon International. Roy served in the Navy and was a WWII Veteran. He was truly devoted to missionary work and enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Naomi Jones, sons, Danny R Jones, Doyle A Jones, Michael Willis, Gary Willis and David Willis, daughters, Penny A Coon and Karen Varner, fourteen grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren, and many more family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Kenneth Wayne Jones.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4:00-6:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 Thursday at First Baptist Church in Damascus. Burial will be 11:00AM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020