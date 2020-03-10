|
|
LeRoy Rogelstad, age 83, Passed away on March 6, 2020, Peacefully in his home.
Lee is survived by his Brother and Sister in law Jerry and Trudy Rogelstad of Missouri, Ronnie (Lynn) of Minot, ND, His Daughter, Laurie Edwards, of Greenbrier, AR; his Son and Daughter in law Kelly Rogelstad and Sam Falorn and children, of Maumelle, AR; his Son and Daughter in law Kenneth and Dorinna Rogelstad of Greenbrier. His Son and Daughter in law Bruce and Trina Hennis of Atwater, CA; Also, his eldest son Terry Rogelstad and daughter in law Yi of New York. His Son in law Carl Uhlig of California. He is also Survived by his Grandchildren Jeremy and wife Amanda Johnson, Patrick Hennis, Sydney Cockerill, Tyler and Katie Hennis, Ashley and Jeremy McFadden and youngest granddaughter, Elizabeth Rogelstad, Along with 8 very loved Great Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his Wife of 47 years Frances Rogelstad, His Daughters Sheri Uhilig and Kai Hennis, his Parents Mabel and Vern of Minot, North Dakota; and his sister Karen Ahmann of North Dakota and Sister in laws Marie Penrod, of Greenbrier and Ruthie Stone of California.
LeRoy was born on June 14,1936 in Minot, North Dakota to parents Mabel and Lloyd Rogelstad. LeRoy enlisted in the Air Force, where he worked for more than 22 years retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1976. Lee was a great family man and a loving father. He married Anna in 1955 and the couple had two children together, Terry and Sheri in North Dakota. In 1969 he married "Sissy" Stone and the loving couple raised six children: Bruce, Laurie, Kai, Kenneth, Kelly and Jeremy eventually settling in Atwater, California. Our hero Lee was a social, active man who was deeply involved in the Government and doing what was right for the majority of his life. He enjoyed his Family, a good Beer, John Deere and NASCAR racing. His family and friends will always remember him as a Gentle, Honest and as an absolute hero.
A Visitation is scheduled for 6:00-8:00PM On March 11, 2020 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. With a gathering of his loved ones to follow at his home in Greenbrier. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his wonderful life.
Online Guestbook available www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020