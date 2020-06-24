Lesley Jean Maltbia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lesley Jean Maltbia, 50, of Conway, passed away on June 20, 2020.Public Walk Through Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 9:00am at Mt. Sinai COGIC, 349 AR-365, Conway, AR. 72032
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Veasley Funeral Home & Cremations, Inc.
1111 Harkrider St.
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 358-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved