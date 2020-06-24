Lesley Jean Maltbia, 50, of Conway, passed away on June 20, 2020.Public Walk Through Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 9:00am at Mt. Sinai COGIC, 349 AR-365, Conway, AR. 72032
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.