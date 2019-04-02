Lillian King Foster departed this life March 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. George W., and Ella King, and her beloved husband, James E. Foster. She is survived by her son, Judge Harry Gregory (H.G) Foster II; her granddaughter, Kathleen Foster House; her step-granddaughter, Jan Wilbanks; her son-in-law, Dr. Samuel House; two wonderful great-grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth House and Andrew James Foster House; and her sister, Georgia Snoddy.



In a career spanning over 20 years at the Conway Human Development Center, she made loyal friends who were with her throughout her life, and to its end. From her childhood in Charlevoix, Michigan, through her marriage to her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, through the raising of her son, her granddaughter, and her great-grandchildren, through her work life, and to the end of this life, she walked with her God. She demonstrated a level of poise and grace that is equaled only by the love she gave every day of her life to her family. She is in the arms of her God today, and His comfort and His promise sustain those of us left behind.



Family and friends visitation will be held Tuesday (today), April 2, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., with the celebration of life service held Wednesday, April 3, 11:00 a.m., both at True Holiness Saints Center, 198 Hwy 286 E., Conway, Arkansas 72032. Professional and caring services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.