Lillian "Lily" McBee went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2019 in Vilonia, Arkansas at the age of 13. Lily was born on July 26, 2005 in Jacksonville, Arkansas.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her grandparents, Ralph and Jan Garrison of Vilonia; her father, Tim Collins of Little Rock; and her brother, Noah McBee of Vilonia.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Julie Garrison McBee.



Lily brightened this world as a beam of morning sunshine in a shaded valley. She was loved by many as her smile and laughter was pure and freely given. This Mother's Day is now more joyful as Mom and Daughter are joined and wrapped in the love of Jesus. Special thanks go out to Arkansas Children's Hospital for tending to Lily's special needs during her entire life. Not enough can be said of Vilonia School District Special Needs Program. The teachers, caregivers, transporters and especially the children. Every one of them loved Lily and she loved them.



Lastly, a heartfelt thank you to our church family for the support and love provided to Lily and her caregivers during her time with us. Taking care of Lily was never a burden. It was an honor and a blessing to have her in our lives. Mom's "Lily Bug", Nana's "Sweet Baby" and Papa's "Chick a de" will be missed but not for long.



Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church 1206 Main Street Vilonia, AR 72173 with Dr. John Hamby officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Vilonia School District Special Education Program. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home & Cremation 1134 Main Street Vilonia, AR 72173.



