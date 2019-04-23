Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian O. Petrucelli. View Sign Service Information Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 650 Central Landing Blvd Conway , AR 72032 (501)-327-7727 Service 11:00 AM Saint Peter's Epsicopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian O. Petrucelli, 86, a longtime Conway community leader, died Wednesday at her home.



Born March 16, 1933, in Jackson, Mississippi, Lillian and her beloved husband, Fred, came to Conway in 1987. She worked as director of development at Arkansas Educational Television Network; at Acxiom Corp., where she retired in 1998; and for United Way of Faulkner County as campaign director, retiring again in 2003. She was active for years in the Conway Morning



After she overcame colon cancer in 1999, she became active in the Conway Cancer Foundation, serving as president.



A strong supporter of the arts, Lillian was immediately recognizable throughout Conway by first name only. She wrote, choreographed and directed the annual University of Central Arkansas Torryeson Library Murder Mystery, where she brought together city leaders and residents to perform. She occasionally took on a role and played it to perfection. She also performed in Community Arts Association of Conway productions through the years and served on its board of directors.



Lillian was devoted to Saint Peter's Episcopal Church in Conway, where she was a member of Daughters of the King.



She loved having friends and family come to their home on Beaverfork Lake to partake of her authentic Italian meals, or just to sit on the deck and enjoy a glass of wine. She doted on and cared for Fred until he died in September at age 100.



In 2007, the Fred and Lillian Petrucelli Scholarship was established at UCA to honor the couple. The endowment funds an annual scholarship for a student majoring in journalism, theater or writing.



She was preceded in death by two sons, Bill Levelsmier and Steve Levelsmier.



Survivors include two daughters, Terry (Robyn) Kelvin and Laura (Peter) Soccorso, both of Tennessee; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Saint Peter's Epsicopal Church with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Peter's Memorial Fund at the church, 925 Mitchell St., Conway, AR 72034. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.

