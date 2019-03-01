Linda J. Wood, 75, of Greenbrier, passed February 26, 2019 at Conway Regional Medical Center. She was born September 11, 1943 at East Prairie, Missouri the daughter of Roy Hutchens and Juanita Maunedith Smith Hutchens.
Linda was known for loving her Jesus and family. Her happiest moments were being with her children and grandchildren. Her spunky personality could light up the room with smiles and laughter. Her mischievous self always spoke her mind. She also loved playing cards, bingo, and watching her cowboys.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Hutchens; mother Juanita Maunedith Smith Hutchens Heffington; her son, Tracy Dewayne Wood, and former husband, Jack Sellers.
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Debra Huff (Allen), Billy Jean Crawford (David); sisters, Janice Reedy and Carolyn Richart; six grandchildren, Tina Walker, Lindsey Ratliff (Trey), Katie Britton (Joshua), Airek Undurand, Andrew Adams, and William Wood (Chantel); as well as eight great grandchildren.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. (today) Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12 Ellington Road, Greenbrier, AR 72058. To sign the online guest book click on "Add A Memory" at: www.griffinleggettconway.com
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019