|
|
Linda Jane Stanko, 74, of Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away on October 24, 2019. She was born on July 10, 1945 in Tarentum, Pennsylvania to Aubrey and Alberta Morgan.
Linda was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway, Arkansas. She retired from JCPenney's, was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.
She is preceded by her husband of 47 years, John George Stanko Jr.; parents, Aubrey and Alberta Morgan; and daughter, Nicole Stanko Evans.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Jackie (Johnny) Rackley, and Kari (Dell) Langley; son-in-law, Wayne Evans; grandchildren, Morgan (Josh) Furgerson, Devan (Shawn) Hodges, Lexi Rackley, Chandler Langley, Lane Langley, John Evans, Aubrey Evans, and Addison Evans; great grandchildren, Kaydn Hodges, Ryker Hodges, Jayden Furgerson, Jillian Furgerson, and Jax Furgerson; many extended family and friends.
A rosary will be at 5:00pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6:00pm.
We want to thank Arkansas Hospice and Malissa at the Hight House for everything.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 26, 2019