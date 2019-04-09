Linda Sue (Shettles) Reeves, 69, Guy, Arkansas passed away on April 3, 2019. She was born on May 13, 1949 in Conway, Arkansas to Mack and Irma Lee Shettles.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Irma Lee Shettles; husband of 46 years, Charles Reeves; and brother, Gary Mack Shettles.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Stacy (James) Stane; brother, Bob (Eva) Shettles; two grandchildren, Avah Reeves, and Daniel Stane; and a host of family and friends.
A service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058,
www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019