|
|
Lisa Jane McGuire, 52, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020, following a brief illness.
She was born November 14, 1967, in London, England, and made Conway her home. She was born to James and Pamela McGuire. She was preceded in death by her father James.
Lisa worked at the Conway Human Development Center. She loved life and had a beautiful laugh about her.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Christian Chaney, Savanna Chaney and Ashley Chaney; her mother, Pamela; brother, Ian McGuire; nephew Derek McGuire and countless family and friends. She will be missed dearly by all she came in contact with.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, at 4:00 p.m. at Griffin Leggett Funeral Home in Conway.
To share a memory of Lisa with her family visit www.griffinleggettconway.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020