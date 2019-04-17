Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisle Neal Koone. View Sign

Lisle Neal Koone (82) of Denton, TX, died Friday, March 22, 2019 in Denton, with his wife at his side. His passing follows a courageous and determined 10-year fight against Parkinson's Disease. Neal was born June 17, 1936 on a farm near Scotland, Arkansas to Marion Daniel and Carria Etta (Henley) Koone.



Neal graduated from Greenbrier (AR) High School in 1954, the president of his senior class. He received a Bachelors of Education at the University of Central Arkansas, (formerly Arkansas State Teachers College.) He and Dorothy Thompson met at the college and married on August 17, 1961, in Stuttgart. Neal later earned two master's degrees in education: one from the University of Central Arkansas and the other from the University of Pittsburgh as a National Defense Education Agency fellow.



Mr. Koone was a teacher and guidance counselor in Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas. He retired in 1996 as a guidance counselor at Ryan High School, Denton.



Neal was an active member of Singing Oaks Church of Christ, Denton, and a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.



He served in the US Army for about two years at SHAPE Headquarters in Paris, France. He loved to travel with his family. He and Dorothy have visited all 50 of the US states and most of the southern provinces of Canada.



Neal was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Max Koone.



He is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 57 years; daughter, Katrina Ayres of San Jose, CA and her husband, Keith; daughter, Mary Koone of North Richland Hills, TX and her daughter, Ruth Kingsbury; son, Billy Koone of Dallas, TX; twin sister, Ila Newberry of Little Rock, AR; brother, Cleon Koone of Wooster, AR; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, most of whom live in Arkansas.



Neal's funeral was at Singing Oaks Church of Christ on March 27, 2019. Burial with military honors was at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on the following morning. Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019

