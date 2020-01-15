Home

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Resources
Loretta Carmen (Fitzhugh) Weaver


1935 - 2020
Loretta Carmen (Fitzhugh) Weaver Obituary
Loretta Carmen (Fitzhugh) Weaver, 84, of Vilonia, passed away January 13, 2020. She was born August 19, 1935 in the Maumelle Township to the late William and Lydia (Nelson) Fitzhugh. Loretta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved spending her time with family. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed cooking. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 44 years, Donald Weaver, and daughter, Deborah Weaver.

She is survived by her son, Scott Weaver, daughters, Rosalind (Jerry) Childers and Faith McGhee, granddaughter, Carmen Nicole Childers, great-grandson, Alex Childers, sister, Agnes (Herb) Baker, brother, William (Debbie) Fitzhugh and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, from 7:00-9:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will be at 3:00PM Friday, January 17, 2020 at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Wye Mtn. Cemetery in Bigelow.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Children's Home Inc. at 5515 Walcott Road in
Paragould, AR 72450.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020
