Lorraine Faye Yerton, 60, Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away on March 10, 2019. She was born January 11, 1959 in Boise, Idaho to Sam Heesch and Lorraine Heesch.
Lorraine invested so much of herself in her family, friends and even strangers. She was a passionate woman with a heart full of love. Some of her favorite things were decorative frogs, sewing, cooking with family and coloring. She had a special bond with all of her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents. Lorraine is survived by her husband of 20 years, Conner Yerton; children, Chris (Destiny) Allington, Sean Dean (Emerald) Yerton, Trevor Allington, and Samantha Yerton; grandchildren, Adrian Allington, and Aria Yerton, Ethan Allington; parents, Sam and Lorraine Heesch; and a host of family and friends.
A gathering of remembrance will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be at LifeSong Baptist Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00AM please wear your favorite Hawaiian or Tropical attire in memory of Lorraine.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Enough Coalition through LifeSong Baptist Church.
