Lovena D. Smith, 94, of Greenbrier, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born November 8, 1925 in New Hope, AR to the late Otis and Plena (Aylor) Smalling. Lovena was also preceded in death by her husband, Warren Hayse Smith.
Lovena is survived by, her two sons, Randy Smith (LeaAnn) of Conway and Eddie Smith (Cheryl) of Mayflower, one daughter, Donna Smith of Greenbrier, one brother, Clell Smalling (Mary) of Canton, TX, grandchildren, Jay (Amy) Smith, Deeann Smith, Kason and Jo Smith, Kayla McEntire and Brittany Stacy, great-grandchildren, Ashlan Smith, Hayden Smith, Taylor Stacy, Tyler Stacy and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lovena was a member of Rabbit Ridge Church of Christ and a lifelong servant of the Lord. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker who loved to cook and sew. Lovena always made herself available to many folks in need, both physically and spiritually. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm Thursday, January 16th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be held at 10am Friday at the funeral home, with Randy Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Salem Place Nursing and Rehab.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Arkansas, 201 Markham Center Drive, Little Rock, AR 72205. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020