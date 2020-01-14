Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Resources
More Obituaries for Lovena Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lovena D. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lovena D. Smith Obituary
Lovena D. Smith, 94, of Greenbrier, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born November 8, 1925 in New Hope, AR to the late Otis and Plena (Aylor) Smalling. Lovena was also preceded in death by her husband, Warren Hayse Smith.
Lovena is survived by, her two sons, Randy Smith (LeaAnn) of Conway and Eddie Smith (Cheryl) of Mayflower, one daughter, Donna Smith of Greenbrier, one brother, Clell Smalling (Mary) of Canton, TX, grandchildren, Jay (Amy) Smith, Deeann Smith, Kason and Jo Smith, Kayla McEntire and Brittany Stacy, great-grandchildren, Ashlan Smith, Hayden Smith, Taylor Stacy, Tyler Stacy and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lovena was a member of Rabbit Ridge Church of Christ and a lifelong servant of the Lord. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker who loved to cook and sew. Lovena always made herself available to many folks in need, both physically and spiritually. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm Thursday, January 16th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be held at 10am Friday at the funeral home, with Randy Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Salem Place Nursing and Rehab.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Arkansas, 201 Markham Center Drive, Little Rock, AR 72205. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lovena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -