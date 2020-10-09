1/1
Lucian L. Cato
1925 - 2020
Lucian L. Cato, 95, Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born May 3, 1925, in Heber Springs, AR to Chester and Gertrude Cato. Lucian was preceded in death by his wife, Freda Cato, son, Fred Cato, granddaughter, Shelby Cato and his parents.
Lucian served in the United States Navy during WWII and was a Mason. He worked for the U.S. Government at the Dept. of Defense at White Sands Missile Range.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Mona Lou Cato, sons, Don Cato (Mona), James Cato, Mark Setzler (Lynda), Jess Setzler (Susan) and Luke Setzler (Sandra), 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, his special nephew and niece, Gary and Sandi Wilson.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00PM at Needs Creek Cemetery, Greenbrier, AR., with Joe and Dee Tapp officiating.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Needs Creek Cemetery
