Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-1124
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Anointed & Appointed Disciples Church
310 Salem Road
Conway, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Armstrong Roberts


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Armstrong Roberts Obituary
Lucille Armstrong Roberts, 81, of Conway, AR departed this life Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born August 9, 1938 in Little Rock, AR to the late Joseph and Mary (Hall) Armstrong.
She is survived by one daughter Darlene O' Bannon of Conway, AR; one son David A. Roberts of North Little Rock, AR; two brothers Earlee Armstrong, Sr. of Marlin, TX and Curtis Armstrong, Sr. of Flint, MI; four sisters Marie Wells of Inglewood, CA; Althea (Cliff) Kennebrew of Chino Hills, CA; Shirley Armstrong of Los Angeles, CA and Brenda (Willie) Warren of Pine Bluff, AR.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Anointed & Appointed Disciples Church, 310 Salem Road, Conway, AR. Visitation 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Salem Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Ar. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -