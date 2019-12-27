|
|
Lucille Armstrong Roberts, 81, of Conway, AR departed this life Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born August 9, 1938 in Little Rock, AR to the late Joseph and Mary (Hall) Armstrong.
She is survived by one daughter Darlene O' Bannon of Conway, AR; one son David A. Roberts of North Little Rock, AR; two brothers Earlee Armstrong, Sr. of Marlin, TX and Curtis Armstrong, Sr. of Flint, MI; four sisters Marie Wells of Inglewood, CA; Althea (Cliff) Kennebrew of Chino Hills, CA; Shirley Armstrong of Los Angeles, CA and Brenda (Willie) Warren of Pine Bluff, AR.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Anointed & Appointed Disciples Church, 310 Salem Road, Conway, AR. Visitation 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Salem Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Ar. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019