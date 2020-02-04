Home

Griffin Leggett – Rest Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Park
7724 Landers Road
North Little Rock, AR 72117
(501) 835-3515
Maeola Wilson Broyles

Maeola Wilson Broyles Obituary
Maeola Wilson Broyles, born in Mt. Vernon, Arkansas on February 20, 1917, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ulus A. Broyles and by sons, Ronnie and Duane Broyles.
She is survived by five children, Melba Riley (Trance), Linda Morden (Billy), Ricky Broyles (Ginny), Brenda Moore (Ronnie) and Rebecca Coffield (David); and 65 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 6, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and funeral service on Friday, February 7, at 10:00 a.m. at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills, North Little Rock, with Bro. Tom Hart officiating. Interment will follow at Cypress Valley Cemetery in Vilonia.
To share a memory of Mrs. Broyles with her family visit www.griffinleggettresthill.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
